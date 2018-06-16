Insider Buying: I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) Major Shareholder Buys 7,923 Shares of Stock

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $47,617.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 8th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 4,000 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,040.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 96,747 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $577,579.59.

Shares of IDSY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,617. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. sell-side analysts predict that I.D. Systems, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

IDSY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on I.D. Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of I.D. Systems in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised I.D. Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY)

