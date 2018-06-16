Insider Buying: I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) Major Shareholder Buys 7,923 Shares of Stock

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $47,617.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

On Friday, June 8th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 4,000 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 96,747 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $577,579.59.

Shares of IDSY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,617. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. sell-side analysts predict that I.D. Systems, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

IDSY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on I.D. Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of I.D. Systems in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised I.D. Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets.

Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.