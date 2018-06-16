Insider Buying: Miramont Reosurces (MONT) Insider Purchases C$58,000.00 in Stock

Miramont Reosurces (CNSX:MONT) insider Depositary Plethora Stichting bought 200,000 shares of Miramont Reosurces stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00.

Shares of CNSX MONT remained flat at $C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 124,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838. Miramont Reosurces has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.30.

