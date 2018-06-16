Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) Insider Acquires £19,986.66 in Stock

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) insider Guy Robinson bought 27,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £19,986.66 ($26,609.85).

Shares of LON:RBN remained flat at $GBX 75 ($1.00) during trading on Friday. Robinson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.50 ($1.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50.

Separately, FinnCap decreased their target price on Robinson from GBX 135 ($1.80) to GBX 130 ($1.73) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wadded wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

