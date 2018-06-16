Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) Insider Buys £29,580 in Stock

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) insider Jon Austen bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £29,580 ($39,382.24).

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.98 ($1.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2017. SUPR acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management.

