Terrence W. Olson Acquires 12,762 Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CFO Terrence W. Olson acquired 12,762 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,436.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TCRD opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. research analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in THL Credit by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in THL Credit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in THL Credit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 623,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in THL Credit by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 153,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on shares of THL Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Securities downgraded shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of THL Credit from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

