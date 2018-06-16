THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) CFO Terrence W. Olson Acquires 10,800 Shares

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CFO Terrence W. Olson acquired 10,800 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

THL Credit opened at $7.93 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. THL Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that THL Credit, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 1,316.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCRD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price objective on THL Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. National Securities cut THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group cut THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on THL Credit from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. THL Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.