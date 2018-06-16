TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Insider Wendy Hanrahan Purchases 270 Shares

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) insider Wendy Hanrahan acquired 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,604.30.

Wendy Hanrahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 9th, Wendy Hanrahan sold 24,000 shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$1,344,000.00.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock opened at C$54.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 12 month low of C$50.28 and a 12 month high of C$65.18.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$81.00 to C$77.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.44.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

