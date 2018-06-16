Dominic Neary Buys 7,376 Shares of Value and Income Trust plc (VIN) Stock

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) insider Dominic Neary purchased 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £19,841.44 ($26,416.51).

Dominic Neary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Value and Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 15th, Dominic Neary purchased 7,304 shares of Value and Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £19,866.88 ($26,450.38).

Value and Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.79 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 393,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,116. Value and Income Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 244.47 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 296 ($3.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Value and Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70.

About Value and Income Trust

Value and Income Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company focuses on investing in higher-yielding and less fashionable areas of the United Kingdom commercial properties and quoted equity markets, particularly in medium and smaller sized companies. The Company focuses on investing in quoted the United Kingdom equities, the United Kingdom commercial property and cash or near cash securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.