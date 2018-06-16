Insider Buying: Vical Incorporated (VICL) Major Shareholder Acquires $155,467.79 in Stock

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 145,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $155,467.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 368,705 shares of Vical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $435,071.90.

Shares of Vical opened at $1.19 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Vical had a negative return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 144.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. equities analysts expect that Vical Incorporated will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 73,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vical in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vical in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 637,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vical in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy.

