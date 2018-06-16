Ronald O. Perelman Purchases 570,776 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 570,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $2,499,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics opened at $1.76 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.84.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117,513 shares during the last quarter. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

