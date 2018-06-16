ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Director James J. Hoolihan Sells 800 Shares

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $60,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,951.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James J. Hoolihan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALLETE alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of ALLETE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $56,408.00.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ALLETE by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.