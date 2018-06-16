Insider Selling: Biosyent Inc. (RX) Insider Sells C$20,060.00 in Stock

Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX) insider Alfred D’souza sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$20,060.00.

Alfred D’souza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 6th, Alfred D’souza sold 2,100 shares of Biosyent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$21,105.00.

Shares of CVE:RX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.85. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735. Biosyent Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.00.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. Biosyent had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of C$5.90 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Biosyent in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Biosyent and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

About Biosyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

