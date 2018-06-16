CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $614,367.60 in Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CME Group stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 125,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

