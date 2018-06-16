Keh Shew Lu Sells 6,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,870,827.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 479 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $16,094.40.

On Thursday, May 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,521 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $185,505.60.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $396,000.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $193,800.00.

Diodes traded up $0.02, hitting $36.58, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 323,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,689. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $274.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

