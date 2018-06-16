Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) Insider René Branchaud Sells 25,000 Shares

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) insider René Branchaud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$46,250.00.

On Monday, June 11th, René Branchaud sold 33,600 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$61,488.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, René Branchaud sold 41,400 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$76,176.00.

Dynacor Gold Mines opened at C$1.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.26.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.09 million for the quarter. Dynacor Gold Mines had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$3.85 price target on shares of Dynacor Gold Mines in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

