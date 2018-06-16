Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 9,815 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,112.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,472.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EW traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.51. 2,100,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 66,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

