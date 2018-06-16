Insider Selling: Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Insider Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) insider Stephen Sadler sold 3,800 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$281,770.00.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

On Thursday, June 14th, Stephen Sadler sold 1,400 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$103,810.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Stephen Sadler sold 4,900 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.43, for a total value of C$335,307.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Stephen Sadler sold 2,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Stephen Sadler sold 3,800 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$258,400.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Stephen Sadler sold 2,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Stephen Sadler sold 4,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total value of C$307,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Stephen Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$340,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Stephen Sadler sold 15,700 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.26, for a total value of C$1,071,682.00.

Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$73.37. 44,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,474. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$49.31 and a 52 week high of C$75.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.