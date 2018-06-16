First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) Insider Matthew P. Prosseda Sells 485 Shares

First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS) insider Matthew P. Prosseda sold 485 shares of First Keystone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FKYS stock remained flat at $$26.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.03. First Keystone Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

First Keystone (OTCBB:FKYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Keystone had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

About First Keystone

First Keystone Corporation operates as the holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

