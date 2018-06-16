FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $1,004,900.04 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,615.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

