Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,058,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,982,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,923,466.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Garmin opened at $61.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 2,037.7% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

