Insider Selling: Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) COO Sells $13,075.80 in Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) COO Paul David Bach sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $13,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul David Bach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Paul David Bach sold 10,131 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $22,186.89.

Genesis Healthcare traded up $0.06, reaching $2.71, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,550. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $422.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 74.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price objective on Genesis Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

