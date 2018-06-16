Insider Selling: Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) EVP Sells $11,119.56 in Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) EVP Joanne Susan Reifsnyder sold 4,877 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $11,119.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joanne Susan Reifsnyder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, June 5th, Joanne Susan Reifsnyder sold 7,488 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $16,398.72.

Shares of NYSE:GEN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 1,402,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,550. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $422.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 346,400 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 12.5% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,544,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.