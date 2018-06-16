Insider Selling: Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Sells 4,225 Shares of Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Mark Pegler sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,416 ($18.85), for a total value of £59,826 ($79,651.18).

Mark Pegler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Mark Pegler sold 24,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.71), for a total value of £319,200 ($424,976.70).

Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,482 ($19.73) on Friday. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,130 ($15.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,480 ($19.70).

HILS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, April 9th. Numis Securities lowered Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.31) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,510 ($20.10) to GBX 1,610 ($21.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products?Utilities; Infrastructure Products-Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products?Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, pipe supports, energy grid components, GRP railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, handrails, access covers, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

