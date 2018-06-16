Insider Selling: Honeywell (NYSE:HON) Director Sells 3,426 Shares of Stock

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Honeywell stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honeywell has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

