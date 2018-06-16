George A. Lopez Sells 33,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $9,648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,558,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICU Medical opened at $307.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $313.20.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.28 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 59,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 346.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 38.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

