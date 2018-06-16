Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Sells 8,671 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Michael P. Spears sold 8,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $780,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael P. Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, Michael P. Spears sold 8,071 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $766,745.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Michael P. Spears sold 7,774 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $682,323.98.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Michael P. Spears sold 8,114 shares of Insulet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $702,996.96.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -211.72 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Insulet from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

