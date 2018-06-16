Keller Group plc (KLR) Insider Sells £183,074.15 in Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) insider Alain Michaelis sold 17,353 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($14.05), for a total value of £183,074.15 ($243,741.38).

Shares of Keller Group traded down GBX 52 ($0.69), reaching GBX 1,068 ($14.22), during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 336,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,870. Keller Group plc has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,072 ($14.27).

KLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.97) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Numis Securities boosted their price target on Keller Group from GBX 925 ($12.32) to GBX 1,000 ($13.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.51) to GBX 1,055 ($14.05) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.64) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keller Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,288 ($17.15).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

