Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 330 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,838.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 398.41%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

