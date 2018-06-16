Marcello C. Boldrini Sells 1,500 Shares of Kraton (KRA) Stock

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) SVP Marcello C. Boldrini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kraton traded up $0.20, reaching $48.31, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 262,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,807. Kraton has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $502.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.89 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. research analysts expect that Kraton will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 2,083.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

