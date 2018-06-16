Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 25,982 Shares of Laureate International Universities (LAUR) Stock

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 25,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $364,787.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 16th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 500,000 shares of Laureate International Universities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $7,330,000.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 196,136 shares of Laureate International Universities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,891,044.64.

On Friday, May 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 405,000 shares of Laureate International Universities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $5,884,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,669 shares of Laureate International Universities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $1,318,859.52.

On Monday, May 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 771,536 shares of Laureate International Universities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $10,948,095.84.

Laureate International Universities opened at $14.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.97. Laureate International Universities has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $885.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.02 million. Laureate International Universities had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Laureate International Universities will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Laureate International Universities by 49.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Laureate International Universities by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Laureate International Universities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Laureate International Universities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate International Universities in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Laureate International Universities to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Laureate International Universities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate International Universities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laureate International Universities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

About Laureate International Universities

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

