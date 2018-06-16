Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 25,000 Shares

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $2,470,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,586.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.31. 322,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,664. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.23). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,881,000 after buying an additional 256,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,882,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 957,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after buying an additional 172,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.