Luminex Co. (LMNX) Director G Walter Loewenbaum II Sells 29,994 Shares

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 29,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $820,035.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,286,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.16. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Luminex had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

LMNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Luminex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Luminex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Luminex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Luminex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

