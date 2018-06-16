Eric Lauritzen Sells 11,200 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Eric Lauritzen sold 11,200 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $178,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Lauritzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 20th, Eric Lauritzen sold 1,400 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $19,180.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Eric Lauritzen sold 1,400 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $18,256.00.

Mercer International remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 276,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.14. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $367.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

MERC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at about $2,008,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

