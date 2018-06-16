Frederick V. Moore Sells 550 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Frederick V. Moore sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meta Financial Group traded down $1.90, hitting $106.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,329. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.14). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 148,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

