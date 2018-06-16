Insider Selling: Novocure Ltd (NVCR) CEO Sells 227,304 Shares of Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger sold 227,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,612,273.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Asaf Danziger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Asaf Danziger sold 11,920 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $381,440.00.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 3.13.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Novocure had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $52.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,533,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,311,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novocure by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 203,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Novocure by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 104,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.80 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

