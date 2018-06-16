Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Eilon D. Kirson Sells 346,161 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Eilon D. Kirson sold 346,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $10,004,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NVCR opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 3.13. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 56.70% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Novocure by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,749,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,522 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,330,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Novocure by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,115,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,107,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Novocure by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 928,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 395,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVCR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Novocure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

