John Paul Knab Sells 1,500 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) SVP John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $329,747.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Overstock.com stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,804. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.65. Overstock.com Inc has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($2.68). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.18 million. equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,539,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,309,000. Passport Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,868,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,932,000. Finally, Amplify Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,918,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.