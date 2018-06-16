Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 29,305 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 29,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. 568,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,468. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.35. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $43.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates its business through the following segments: Performance Foodservice; PFG Customized; Vistar; and Corporate and All Other. The Performance Foodservice segment offers beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, frozen foods, refrigerated products; dry groceries to disposables; cleaning and kitchen supplies; and related products used by its customers.

