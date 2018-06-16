Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) CEO Sells $464,600.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $464,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 24,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $961,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

