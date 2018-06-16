Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Insider Sells 10,464 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,464 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $288,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SLGN stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in Silgan by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Silgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Silgan by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on Silgan and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silgan from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

