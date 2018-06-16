Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $904,728.00 in Stock

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Travelers Companies opened at $129.37 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 120,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.