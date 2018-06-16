Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director Sells $824,801.21 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $824,801.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,930,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,611,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Clark Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $29,916,311.70.

On Friday, May 11th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $22,513,986.00.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $21,067,632.96.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Evan Clark Williams sold 539,027 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $15,631,783.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $15,855,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,200 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $19,237,164.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,300 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $17,432,433.00.

Twitter opened at $45.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.56 million. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $584,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $119,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,559,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $132,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,676,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,659,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,882 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Twitter to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

