Insider Selling: Virtu Financial (VIRT) CEO Sells $2,489,658.57 in Stock

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 82,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $2,489,658.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,298.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Virtu Financial opened at $30.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 103,906 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

