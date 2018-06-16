Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) EVP Sells $146,250.00 in Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) EVP Kristen L. Disanto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $146,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Washington Trust Bancorp remained flat at $$61.15 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 92,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,078. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7,666.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,855,000 after buying an additional 54,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

