Insider Selling: Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Insider Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Jun 16th, 2018

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) insider Patrick J. Shea sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.07, for a total value of C$863,305.00.

Shares of WCN traded up C$1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$101.02. 1,021,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,410. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$79.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.83.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 27.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

