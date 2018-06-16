Insider Selling: Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) SVP Sells 3,822 Shares of Stock

Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) SVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $207,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greg A. Greenwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Westar Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $268,550.00.

NYSE WR opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.33. Westar Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $57.44.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.39 million. Westar Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Westar Energy Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Westar Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Westar Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Westar Energy by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Westar Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Westar Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westar Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

