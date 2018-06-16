Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CFO Sells $1,230,763.80 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wolverine World Wide traded up $0.25, hitting $36.50, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,027,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,417,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $14,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,369.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 456,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,438,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,487,000 after buying an additional 406,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,190,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,718,000 after buying an additional 287,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

