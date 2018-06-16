Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 12,500 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $185,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, June 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $231,875.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 122,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $2,043,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $183,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $188,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $177,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $165,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $163,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $162,625.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $155,500.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $19.76 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 251,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Yext by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Yext by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.