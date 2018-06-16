Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 98,952 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.65% of Insight Enterprises worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 38.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.46. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $51.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 9,678 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $438,316.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,807.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $477,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,319.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,231 shares of company stock worth $3,249,128. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

