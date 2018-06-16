Inspired Entertainment (INSE) vs. Symantec (SYMC) Head to Head Comparison

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Symantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -16.34% -7,330.75% -10.50% Symantec 23.98% 16.24% 4.32%

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symantec has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Symantec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $122.54 million 1.03 -$49.11 million ($2.68) -2.20 Symantec $4.85 billion 2.73 $1.16 billion $0.95 22.38

Symantec has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symantec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Symantec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Inspired Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Symantec pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Inspired Entertainment and Symantec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Symantec 3 18 2 0 1.96

Symantec has a consensus target price of $27.81, suggesting a potential upside of 30.83%. Given Symantec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Symantec is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Symantec shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Symantec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Symantec beats Inspired Entertainment on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The Virtual Sports segment offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. It operates approximately 25,000 digital gaming terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 venues and approximately 100 Websites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses. This segment also offers LifeLock-branded identity protection services, such as identifying and notifying users of identity-related and other events, and assisting users in remediating their impact; and digital safety platform designed to protect information across devices, customer identities, and the connected homes and families. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint protection products, endpoint management, messaging protection products, information protection products, cyber security services, Website security, and advanced Web and cloud security offerings. Its enterprise endpoint, network security, and management offerings supports evolving endpoints and networks, as well as provides an integrated cyber defense platform. This segment delivers its solutions through various methods, such as software, appliance, software-as-a-service, and managed services. The company serves individuals, households, and small businesses; small, medium, and large enterprises; and government and public sector customers. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

